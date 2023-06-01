Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,008 shares during the quarter. Amdocs makes up 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.38% of Amdocs worth $42,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2,014.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Stock Up 0.8 %

Amdocs stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.90. The stock had a trading volume of 247,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $76.79 and a 12 month high of $97.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.56.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

