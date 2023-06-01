Martingale Asset Management L P Decreases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,562 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $35,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,995,000 after buying an additional 71,855 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,569,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,997,000 after buying an additional 290,863 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.81. 274,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,773. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $2,871,599. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.