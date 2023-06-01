Martingale Asset Management L P Has $39.46 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,380 shares during the period. Everest Re Group accounts for about 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $39,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 39,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of RE stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $338.58. The stock had a trading volume of 184,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,261. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.74 and its 200-day moving average is $354.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

