Martingale Asset Management L P Has $67.63 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,839 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.3% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $67,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after acquiring an additional 168,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after acquiring an additional 364,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,238,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $435.86. 1,253,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $393.82 and a 200-day moving average of $363.88. The firm has a market cap of $413.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. SVB Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock worth $497,320,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

