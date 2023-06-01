Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 10,631 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,631 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Intuit were worth $36,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 811,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,068,000 after purchasing an additional 54,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after buying an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Intuit by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 87,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,995,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 61,745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,032,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Intuit by 918.1% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 49,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,417,000 after buying an additional 44,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,621. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.35.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $424.73. The stock had a trading volume of 823,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $433.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.08. The firm has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

