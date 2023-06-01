Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 66,014 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,014 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $29,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Altria Group by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 90,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 23,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,184,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,259,000 after purchasing an additional 218,861 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 84,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Altria Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Altria Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 302,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 39,533 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.70. 2,990,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,852,257. The company has a market capitalization of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $54.37.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

