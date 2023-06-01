Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 846 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of AutoZone worth $26,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after buying an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AutoZone by 24.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $51,994,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AutoZone by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,365,000 after buying an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $90,128,092 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,696.89.

NYSE:AZO traded up $12.14 on Thursday, reaching $2,398.98. 128,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,738. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,959.58 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,580.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,498.58.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $29.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.46 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

