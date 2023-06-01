MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 483,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,853. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $463.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.76. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $35.29.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $166.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 15.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 159,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,885 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 6,588.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

