Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading Down 5.1%

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 929,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,808,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MTTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Matterport Trading Down 2.0 %
The company has a market cap of $860.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matterport by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Matterport by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.
About Matterport
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matterport (MTTR)
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
- 20 Best Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Invest in
- Okta, Inc: When Great Results Aren’t Good Enough
Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.