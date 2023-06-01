Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading Down 5.1%

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.75 and last traded at $2.82. Approximately 929,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,808,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Matterport Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $860.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 175,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 176,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matterport by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Matterport by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Further Reading

