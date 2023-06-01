McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Lifted by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,720 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $287.50. 681,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,776. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.46. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,167 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

