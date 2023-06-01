McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Nancy Avila Sells 491 Shares

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nancy Avila also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Nancy Avila sold 1,330 shares of McKesson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.89, for a total value of $510,573.70.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $7.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.84. 2,209,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,399. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $298.69 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $370.50 and a 200 day moving average of $369.09.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $33,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

