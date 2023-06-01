mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLDP) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLDP – Get Rating) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

mCloud Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.02.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides asset management platform solutions combining IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and China. Its AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions, such as Connected Buildings, an AI and analytics solution to automate and remotely manage commercial buildings; Connected Workers, a cloud software to assist workers in the field to stay connected to experts remotely, facilitate repairs, and provide workers with an AI-powered digital assistant; Connected Energy for the inspection of wind turbine blades using AI-powered computer vision and the deployment of analytics to maximize wind farm energy production yield and availability; Connected Industry, to process assets and control endpoint monitoring, equipment health, and asset inventory management, as well as for the management of change across distributed teams; and Connected Health, which includes remote health monitoring and connectivity to caregivers using mobile apps and wireless sensors.

