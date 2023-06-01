Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.39.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $82.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.11.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 96.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,605,661,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

