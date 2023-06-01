MELD (MELD) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $31.26 Million

MELD (MELD) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. One MELD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MELD has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. MELD has a total market capitalization of $31.26 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,751,395,129 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01770043 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,071,604.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

