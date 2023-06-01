Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 242 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,864,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,359,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,083,000 after buying an additional 1,226,894 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,628,000 after buying an additional 501,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,523,000 after buying an additional 384,681 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $80.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

