Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Trading Up 7.4%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 59,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 134,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MESO shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Mesoblast from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $586.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 3.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 1,043.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth about $33,000. EWA LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the period. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesoblast

(Get Rating)

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.