Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $53.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Methanex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $40.87 on Thursday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.88 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

