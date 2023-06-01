Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 1.7% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $7.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,329.19. The stock had a trading volume of 55,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,705. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,459.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,473.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The business had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MTD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,469.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Stories

