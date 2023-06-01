Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 167.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,899 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.69. 4,979,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,586,775. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average of $58.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,320 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

