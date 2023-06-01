MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Trading Up 0.5%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.04 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 1,140,792 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,116,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 32.21% of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.