MinePlex (PLEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $182,045.19

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. MinePlex has a total market capitalization of $32.76 million and $182,045.19 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MinePlex

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 330,791,626 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

