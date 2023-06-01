Mitchell Capital Management Co. Cuts Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned about 0.15% of MYR Group worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,751,000 after buying an additional 129,688 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $7,173,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,868,000 after purchasing an additional 77,662 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $4,721,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,059,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of MYRG stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.14. 65,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,480. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.97 and a 12-month high of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.32. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,903.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $331,903.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $1,177,800.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,946 shares in the company, valued at $18,452,519.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,278,651 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

