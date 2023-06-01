Mitchell Capital Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,066 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT traded up $3.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239,552. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.83.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

