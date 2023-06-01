Mitchell Capital Management Co. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

ACWX stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.74.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

