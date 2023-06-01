Mitchell Capital Management Co. Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,945 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.82. 28,259,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,752,285. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

