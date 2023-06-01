Mitchell Capital Management Co. Purchases 34 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.2% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,314,735,000 after acquiring an additional 406,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,565,540,000 after buying an additional 256,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,200,398,000 after buying an additional 135,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,879,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,780,655,000 after acquiring an additional 123,256 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 46,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded up $12.18 on Thursday, reaching $520.64. The stock had a trading volume of 807,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,719. The company has a 50-day moving average of $550.47 and a 200 day moving average of $555.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $200.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,391,587 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TMO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

