Mitchell Capital Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Lam Research by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $619.76. 908,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,035. The business has a 50-day moving average of $532.17 and a 200-day moving average of $492.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $644.60.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

