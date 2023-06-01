Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 102 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.4% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.79.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $10.42 on Thursday, reaching $797.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,336,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,595. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $650.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.54. The firm has a market cap of $332.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

