Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 272 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 58.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.28. 2,085,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,604. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.47. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

