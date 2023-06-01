Mitchell Capital Management Co. Sells 4,491 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,173 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.46. The company has a market capitalization of $177.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

