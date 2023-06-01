Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.72

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MBPFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 213 ($2.63) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

