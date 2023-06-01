Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.08.

MHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Mohawk Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of MHK opened at $92.04 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $142.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.13 and a 200 day moving average of $103.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

