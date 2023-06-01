Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC) Shares Down 0.2%

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.30 and last traded at $25.30. 1,946 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $37.86 million, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.61.

About Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF

(Get Rating)

The Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (MBCC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Kingsview Blue Chips Core index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies selected from the S&P 500 Index that are perceived to be fundamentally sound. MBCC was launched on Mar 23, 2021 and is managed by Monarch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.