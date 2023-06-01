Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 250 ($3.09).

Several research analysts recently commented on MONY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, February 20th.

MONY stock opened at GBX 251.20 ($3.10) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,932.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 167 ($2.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 282.60 ($3.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 228.90.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

