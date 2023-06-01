MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.42-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.522-1.542 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.43-0.46 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.83.

MongoDB Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,912,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,525. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $390.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.96 and its 200-day moving average is $212.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 37,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,379,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,883,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 37,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,379,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,013 shares of company stock worth $18,896,567. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $147,735,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,964,000 after purchasing an additional 248,133 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

