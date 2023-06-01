Moore Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,016 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WWE traded down $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $100.15. 418,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,411. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.45. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $110.24.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

Several analysts have commented on WWE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.