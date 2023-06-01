Moore Capital Management LP Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Moore Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in VMware by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in VMware by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 468,093 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $57,463,000 after acquiring an additional 37,732 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in VMware by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in VMware by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,870 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in VMware by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $133.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,190. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.04 and a 200-day moving average of $121.71. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $137.56.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

