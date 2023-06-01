Moore Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 227.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,221 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of monday.com worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in monday.com by 220.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 128,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after purchasing an additional 88,632 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $6,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in monday.com by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triatomic Management LP purchased a new position in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNDY traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $182.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,013. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.18. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $183.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on MNDY. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.06.

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.