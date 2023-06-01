Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,425,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,992 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Morgan Stanley worth $121,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.56. 1,370,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,462,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

