Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.90%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

