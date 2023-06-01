MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MSCI worth $29,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in MSCI by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock opened at $470.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $502.90 and its 200-day moving average is $508.77. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $379.63 and a 1 year high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.50.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

