M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,246 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after buying an additional 1,186,038 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,098,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,286 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,743,000 after acquiring an additional 514,006 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,793,000 after purchasing an additional 406,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Global Payments by 2,069.6% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 337,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,564,000 after buying an additional 322,359 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.30.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN opened at $97.69 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $136.88. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.76%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

