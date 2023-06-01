M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,301 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on LUV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.85. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

