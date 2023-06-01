M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,035 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 1.72% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDIV. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 125.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 374,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 208,085 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,189,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,751,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 822,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,731,000 after purchasing an additional 109,993 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

EDIV opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $27.96.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.