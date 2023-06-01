M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,035 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 1.72% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDIV. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $322,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 125.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 374,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 208,085 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,189,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,751,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 822,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,731,000 after purchasing an additional 109,993 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
EDIV opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $27.96.
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
