M&T Bank Corp Has $2.03 Million Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 2.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Bank OZK by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Bank OZK Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of OZK stock opened at $34.58 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Bank OZK Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

