M&T Bank Corp Has $2.28 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,709 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,063.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,024,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,739,000 after buying an additional 4,792,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,145 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $58,492,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.71 and a 1-year high of $55.13.

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.