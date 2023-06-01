M&T Bank Corp Purchases 7,730 Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Avid Bioservices worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,126,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 683,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after acquiring an additional 677,944 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,302,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after acquiring an additional 618,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 3rd quarter worth $8,749,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after purchasing an additional 396,417 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $966.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.82. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 82.78% and a return on equity of 1.70%.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $89,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,531.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $89,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,100. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

