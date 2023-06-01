M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,423 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PB. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of PB stock opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.41 and a 200 day moving average of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.95 and a 1-year high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Articles

