M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 733.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,172 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.08% of National Health Investors worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after buying an additional 60,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,191,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,749,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in National Health Investors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,769,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 360,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of NHI opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.91. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.08%.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

Further Reading

