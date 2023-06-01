M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,431,000 after buying an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after buying an additional 4,176,103 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,838,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,241,000 after acquiring an additional 222,585 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,562,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,848,000 after acquiring an additional 68,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Performance

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.01. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $25.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $250.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.44 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.91%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

